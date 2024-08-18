Rimac Nevera R unveiled. Can it be the new Nurburgring champ

Rimac Nevera has just gotten better, although it does not remain the same. Rimac has introduced the Nevera R based on the Nevera. This new track focused electric hypercar produces 2045 bhp, a top speed of 412 kmph, and comes with a suite of performance enhancements designed to break records and redefine what a hypercar can be.

With the Rimac Nevera R, the Croatian hypercar maker is focusing beyond straight-line speed. The Rimac Nevera R gets several handling-focused upgrades

Building on the already mind boggling Rimac Nevera, the Nevera R takes things to another level. The new model comes with an additional 193 bhp which is possible with the next-generation 108 kWh battery pack. The Rimac Nevera R further sees weight reduction over the standard model, however the exact figures are unknown. These enhancements result in jaw-dropping acceleration figures: 0-100 kmph in 1.74 seconds and 0-200 kmph in a mere 4.38 seconds.

Track ready performance

Additionally, the company has also retuned the all-wheel torque vectoring programme to get optimal performance in conjunction with the mechanical and aero upgrades. Further, the steering system has been fine tuned for better responses, while the new carbon ceramic brakes, featuring a silicone matrix layer, are added to enhance stopping performance.

Record breaking potential

After the Koenigsegg Gemera, the Rimac Nevera R becomes the second street-legal car to join the exclusive 2,000 horsepower club.

All these changes have helped the Rimac Nevera R to shave off seconds off its lap time on the Nardo Handling Track, the company claims. Further Rimac believes that with these improvements in place, the Nevera R can potentially break the seven-minute barrier at the Nurburgring, a benchmark for hypercar performance.

