HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: At A Spectacular 275.74 Kmph, Rimac Nevera Is The World's Fastest Car In Reverse Drive

At a spectacular 275.74 kmph, this is the world's fastest car in reverse drive

Smashing records has become a matter of habit for Rimac Nevera and so, one more may not seem like much. And almost flying at 275.74 kmph may also not seem to be out of character for the electric supercar either. But wait, this speed was achieved by the Nevera while being driven in reverse.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rimac Nevera
Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.
The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.
The Rimac Nevera being driven in reverse during the world record attempt for the fastest backward drive in a four-wheeled vehicle.
View all Images
Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
1/8
Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
2/8
The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.
3/8
The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.
The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
4/8
The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
5/8
The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
6/8
Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
7/8
At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.
8/8
Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.

Not new to breaking records, the Rimac Nevera recently shattered a 20-year-old fastest acceleration record for a vehicle being driven in reverse. The Guinness World Records officially bestowed the Nevera with the title after it raced to 275.74 kmph in reverse drive sprint, outpacing the previous best speed of 165.08 kmph by a Caterham 7 Fireblade.

Even the extremely exclusive clientele of the Rimac Nevera is highly unlikely to drive at lightning speed in reverse but the fact that one particular unit of the supercar did manage to touch 275 kmph in a record-beating attempt goes to once again underline the sheer madness that this supercar is capable of.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

But those familiar with previous madness of automotive excellence that Nevera has etched may not be entirely surprised with another feather in the form of a record that is now added to the resume. The Rimac Nevera, after all, has no gears and the four individual motors either go backwards or forwards without even the smallest iota of mechanical interruptions. What this also means that as per the Croatian company, the Nevera can do 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds regardless of whether it is going forward or in reverse. It can go from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.42 seconds and again in reverse too. “It occurred to us during development that Nevera would probably be the world’s fastest car in reverse, but we kind of laughed it off. The aerodynamics, cooling and stability hadn’t been engineered for travelling backwards at speed, after all," says Matija Renic, Nevera Chief Program Engineer at Bugatti Rimac. Test driver Goran Drndak adds, "On the run itself, it definitely took some getting used to. Despite it being almost completely unnatural to way the car was engineered, Nevera breezed through yet another record."

Rimac Nevera
The team at Bugatti Rimac celebrate after the Nevera shattered the top speed in reverse record.
Rimac Nevera
The team at Bugatti Rimac celebrate after the Nevera shattered the top speed in reverse record.

At the very core of the Rimac Nevera is a 120 kwh battery pack but instead of range, it is all about the performance that is extracted from this mean machine. How much? The Nevera offers an astounding 1,914 hp and offers a back-breaking 2,340 Nm of torque. Top speed is at 412 kmph. A motor on each of the four wheels help these move independently by one dedicated electric motor which channels torque accordingly.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Rimac Nevera Rimac EV Electric vehicle electric car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Rose Blossom (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,390 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.