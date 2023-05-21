This electric hypercar breaks 23 records in a single day

Rimac Nevera is considered one of the most audacious electric hypercars in the world
It was recently put on a test track in Germany to prove its mettle
Its acceleration, braking, top-speed and aerodynamics were put to ultimate test
At the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility, the Nevera drove away without a single performance drop issue
It shattered 23 records during the duration of the day
It broke the straight-line performance record in which it went from 0 to 400 kmph and back to 0 in just 29.93 sec
It did a 0 to 60 mph (96.56 kmph) in just 1.74 seconds
It then managed to clock 1.81 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph, among others records
The electric hypercar has only 150 units manufactured