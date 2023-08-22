World’s most expensive car? Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail revealed

Published Aug 22, 2023

 The latest coachbuilt masterpiece from the OEM is the first of the four Droptail commissions

The ultra-customized car costs more than $30 million (approx. 211 crore)

 It was recently presented to the clients who commissioned it in a private event in California

The colour palate of the car is inspired by the rose petals that change hue in different angles

Specialists applied five layers of clear lacquer, each blended with a slightly different tone of red

The two-seat roadster comes with a removable hardtop made from carbon fiber 

The interior is minimalist with just three primary buttons on the wooden dashboard

More than 1,600 wood pieces have been hand-finished and hand-placed in the cabin

The vehicle is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 engine 
An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept timepiece is integrated into the dashboard. For detailed report...
