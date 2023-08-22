World’s most expensive car? Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail revealed

The latest coachbuilt masterpiece from the OEM is the first of the four Droptail commissions
The ultra-customized car costs more than $30 million (approx. ₹211 crore)
It was recently presented to the clients who commissioned it in a private event in California
The colour palate of the car is inspired by the rose petals that change hue in different angles
Specialists applied five layers of clear lacquer, each blended with a slightly different tone of red
The two-seat roadster comes with a removable hardtop made from carbon fiber
The interior is minimalist with just three primary buttons on the wooden dashboard
More than 1,600 wood pieces have been hand-finished and hand-placed in the cabin
The vehicle is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V-12 engine