Revolt RV BlazeX range tested: Real-world numbers vs claimed figures compared

The electric two wheeler market is now gradually seeing the introduction of newer electric bikes. While electric scooters have long been dominating the electric two wheeler market, lately many of the EV makers are getting into the electric bike space, especially in the commuter segment. The latest model in the space is the Revolt RV BlazeX .

The commuter electric bike is comparable to a 125cc internal combustion engine bike and has been priced at ₹1.14 lakh, ex-showroom. We recently rode the RV BlazeX around a go-kart track. Here’s what the real world range of the bike was.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Real world range

We tested the Revolt RV BlazeX on a go-kart track, riding mostly in Sport mode. The BlazeX offers three riding modes — Eco, City, and Sport — with claimed ranges of 150 km, 100 km, and 80 km, respectively. Our ride lasted around 2.5 hours, during which we covered approximately 23 km.

At the beginning of the ride, the battery was at 100 per cent, showing a range of 150 km in Eco mode and 80 km in Sport mode, with the odometer reading 3 km. By the end of the session, the odometer read 26 km, the battery had dropped to 62 per cent, and the remaining range displayed was 49 km. This means the bike consumed 38 per cent of its charge to cover 23 km, resulting in an efficiency of 18.68 km/kWh.

Given the BlazeX is powered by a 3.24 kWh battery, this translates to a real-world range of approximately 60.5 km in Sport mode. It's worth noting that we were riding the bike fairly aggressively on a closed test track, which could have led to higher energy consumption. Under regular riding conditions, you can expect the range in Sport mode to stretch closer to 65 km.

Revolt RV BlazeX: Specs

The Revolt RV BlazeX features a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack with a 4 kW electric motor. The bike has a top speed of 85 kmph and is suitable for city commutes and the occasional highway cruise. Charging is convenient with the battery capable of reaching 80 per cent in just 80 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Whereas, a full charge takes 3.5 hours with a standard home charger. The removable battery adds flexibility, allowing users to charge it separately at home or the workplace.

