HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Revolt Rv Blazex: Here Are Five Key Highlights You Should Know About The Ev Two Wheeler

Revolt RV BlazeX: Here are five key highlights you should know about the EV two-wheeler

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2025, 15:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The newly introduced EV two-wheeler by Revolt, the RV BlazeX gets subtle commuter styling and modern convenience features.
Revolt RV BlazeX
Revolt RV BlazeX gets alloy wheels and simplistic commuter styling with a claimed range of 150 kilometres.
Revolt RV BlazeX
Revolt RV BlazeX gets alloy wheels and simplistic commuter styling with a claimed range of 150 kilometres.

Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric commuter motorcycle, the Revolt RV BlazeX, in India. Positioned between the flagship RV400 and the RV400 BRZ, the BlazeX is the fifth model in Revolt’s lineup and aims to offer a balance of affordability and performance. Here are the five key highlights of the newly launched electric motorbike:

1 Design

The Revolt RV BlazeX follows a conventional commuter motorcycle design, making it a practical choice for daily riders. While it does not boast a flashy or futuristic appearance, it offers a round LED headlamp, a long seat for comfort, and a tapered tail section. The two-wheeler is available in two attractive dual-tone colour options including a Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black. The overall design ensures ease of manoeuvrability making it ideal for city commutes and daily usage.

2 Performance and battery

At the heart of the Revolt RV BlazeX is a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The bike promises a top speed of 85 kmph, making it ideal for both city rides and occasional highway cruising. The range of up to 150 km on a full charge ensures that riders can go for extended distances without frequent recharging.

Charging is convenient with the battery capable of reaching 80 per cent in just 80 minutes using a DC fast charger. Whereas, a full charge takes 3.5 hours with a standard home charger. The removable battery adds flexibility, allowing users to charge it separately at home or the workplace.

3 Suspension and braking

To ensure a smooth and controlled ride, the Revolt RV BlazeX features a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear for a balanced ride experience. There are disc brakes at both front and rear, providing effective stopping power for city commutes or even sudden braking scenarios. The motorbike also gets regenerative braking technology which helps in converting kinetic energy back into battery power increasing overall efficiency.

4 Features

The BlazeX comes equipped with modern features, including full LED lighting for enhanced visibility, ensuring safety during night rides and a 6.0-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity providing real-time data on speed, battery status and ride analytics.

The bike gets convenience features like Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allowing the bike to receive feature improvements remotely ensuring users always have the latest enhancements and under-seat charging and storage compartments which make it convenient for riders to store essential items and charge their phones or accessories while riding.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Revolt Motors Rv Blazex (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
MaxSpeed Icon85 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv Cafe Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.48 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Revolt Motors Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 KWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors Rv1 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹84,990
Compare
View Offers
Revolt Motors Rv400 Brz (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 Kmph
₹59,900
Compare
View Offers
5 Price and availability

The launch of the Revolt RV BlazeX comes at a time when India’s electric two-wheeler market is witnessing rapid growth. The electric two-wheeler has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With its commuter-friendly design, practical features and competitive pricing the BlazeX aims to cater to riders looking for an affordable electric motorcycle. Deliveries for the bike are set to commence in March 2025.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2025, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: revolt rv blazex revolt rv blazex electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.