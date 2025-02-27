Revolt RV BlazeX: Here are five key highlights you should know about the EV two-wheeler

Revolt Motors has launched its latest electric commuter motorcycle, the Revolt RV BlazeX, in India. Positioned between the flagship RV400 and the RV400 BRZ, the BlazeX is the fifth model in Revolt’s lineup and aims to offer a balance of affordability and performance. Here are the five key highlights of the newly launched electric motorbike:

1 Design The Revolt RV BlazeX follows a conventional commuter motorcycle design, making it a practical choice for daily riders. While it does not boast a flashy or futuristic appearance, it offers a round LED headlamp, a long seat for comfort, and a tapered tail section. The two-wheeler is available in two attractive dual-tone colour options including a Sterling Silver Black and Eclipse Red Black. The overall design ensures ease of manoeuvrability making it ideal for city commutes and daily usage.

2 Performance and battery At the heart of the Revolt RV BlazeX is a 3.24 kWh removable battery pack, paired with a 4 kW electric motor. The bike promises a top speed of 85 kmph, making it ideal for both city rides and occasional highway cruising. The range of up to 150 km on a full charge ensures that riders can go for extended distances without frequent recharging. Charging is convenient with the battery capable of reaching 80 per cent in just 80 minutes using a DC fast charger. Whereas, a full charge takes 3.5 hours with a standard home charger. The removable battery adds flexibility, allowing users to charge it separately at home or the workplace.

3 Suspension and braking To ensure a smooth and controlled ride, the Revolt RV BlazeX features a telescopic front fork and twin shock absorbers at the rear for a balanced ride experience. There are disc brakes at both front and rear, providing effective stopping power for city commutes or even sudden braking scenarios. The motorbike also gets regenerative braking technology which helps in converting kinetic energy back into battery power increasing overall efficiency.

4 Features The BlazeX comes equipped with modern features, including full LED lighting for enhanced visibility, ensuring safety during night rides and a 6.0-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity providing real-time data on speed, battery status and ride analytics. The bike gets convenience features like Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allowing the bike to receive feature improvements remotely ensuring users always have the latest enhancements and under-seat charging and storage compartments which make it convenient for riders to store essential items and charge their phones or accessories while riding.

5 Price and availability The launch of the Revolt RV BlazeX comes at a time when India’s electric two-wheeler market is witnessing rapid growth. The electric two-wheeler has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). With its commuter-friendly design, practical features and competitive pricing the BlazeX aims to cater to riders looking for an affordable electric motorcycle. Deliveries for the bike are set to commence in March 2025.

