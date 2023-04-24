Porsche Taycan EV global sales slumped in Q1 2023 to 9,152 units

Porsche Taycan EV has witnessed a slump in its global sales in the first quarter of the current calendar year. The German luxury high-performance car manufacturer has further said that it has sold more than 105,000 Taycan EVs globally so far. In the first quarter of 2023, it sold only 9,152 units, which registered a 3.4 per cent decline compared to the same period last year. The sales numbers include all three variants of the Porsche Taycan: Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan GTS. The Porsche Taycan's share out of the brand's total volume amounted to 11.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to nearly 14 per cent a year ago.

Porsche has attributed this sales decline for the Taycan EV to the ongoing supply chain crisis. However, the automaker hopes the situation will improve. It suggests that Porsche Taycan EV may reach the 40,000 units sales mark in 2023. Interestingly, Taycan is the first electric car from the German brand and the only Porsche model in the red.

The auto company has stated that the reason for the sales decline is the still existing supply bottlenecks in the supplier industry, which are having a particular impact on the electric sportscar.

The auto manufacturer has further said that its global car sales increased during the first quarter of 2023 by 18 per cent to 80,767 units, compared to the same period of 2022. It has stated the automaker is pleased that growth was recorded in every sales region. However, in the all-electric segment, Porsche couldn't improve its sales performance compared to last year's sales. For reference, in 2022, Porsche delivered 34,801 all-electric cars, down 16 per cent compared to the previous year. This marked 11.2 per cent of the total sales volume of the automaker.

