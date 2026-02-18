Planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara? Here’s how to book one

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the e Vitara in India, reviving the well-known Vitara badge in an all-electric avatar. Priced from ₹10.99 lakh ex-showroom for BaaS, the new SUV enters the mid-size electric SUV space with bold styling, a well-equipped interior, and a choice of two battery pack options.

With the announcement of its introductory pricing, many prospective buyers are now looking to secure their bookings. The company has opened reservations through its Nexa retail channel, both online and at dealerships.

How to book the Maruti e Vitara?

Customers can place their order through the official Nexa booking portal by following a few simple steps:

Log on to the Nexa online booking platform

Enter your name and mobile number, then proceed

Verify your number using the OTP received on your phone

Select the e Vitara, preferred variant and colour option

Choose a dealership, fill in the required details and complete the process by paying ₹ 21,000

Once the payment is successful, the booking is confirmed. The selected dealership will then reach out to schedule a test drive once the vehicle arrives at the showroom.

What are the rivals of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The e Vitara steps into a highly competitive category. It will rival models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6, VinFast VF7, MG Windsor and the MG ZS EV. With several established and new players in the fray, buyers have multiple options across price points and feature sets.

What are the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The e Vitara is being offered in two battery pack options. There are 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller battery pack's electric motor produces 144 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 193 Nm. It has a WLTP-claimed range of 344 km. Then there is the 61 kWh battery pack whose electric motor puts out 174 Ps and 193 Nm. It has a claimed range of 426 km.

