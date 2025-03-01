Watch: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara goes through crash test

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all-set to launch the e Vitara in the Indian market soon. The brand has released a video in which the e Vitara can be seen go ing through a crash test. However, the crash test was done internally so we do not know what the safety rating of the e Vitara is. We expected that the e Vitara would score a good safety rating considering that the model will also go on sale in the European market.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Aids System, Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Parking Brake, 360-degree camera, Electronic Brake Distribution, rear parking sensors with camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. There would also be seven airbags on offer.

What is the battery pack, range and power of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki's e Vitara will be offered with two options for battery packs: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Each battery pack will deliver distinct power outputs, ensuring a driving range exceeding 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e Vitara will be compatible with both 7 kW AC charging and fast charging capabilities of up to 70 kW DC. The 49 kWh battery pack, which is coupled with a front-axle mounted electric motor, is expected to generate a peak power of 142 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.2 Nm. In contrast, the 61 kWh battery pack is anticipated to provide a peak power of 171 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.5 Nm.

How are the interior and the features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The interior of the vehicle features a dual-spoke steering wheel along with a dual-screen configuration on the dashboard. This configuration includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional design elements and features within the cabin of the e Vitara comprise rectangular air conditioning vents, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charger. Furthermore, the cabin is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a driver's seat that can be adjusted in ten ways, and ventilated front seats.

