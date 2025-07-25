Copyright © HT Media Limited
Piaggio Ape E-City Ultra and Ape E-City FX Maxx launched in India, starting at 3.30 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jul 2025, 14:55 pm
  • Piaggio has launched the 2025 Ape E-City Ultra and FX Maxx electric three-wheelers in India, focusing on range, performance, and low operating costs for city transport.

Piaggio has introduced the 2025 Ape Electrik range in India, starting at 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The lineup includes two electric three-wheelers, the new Ape E-City Ultra and the updated Ape E-City FX Maxx. Aimed at addressing last-mile mobility needs, both models expand the company’s electric passenger vehicle portfolio.

Ape E-City Ultra

The Ape E-City Ultra features a full-metal body and a 10.2 kWh lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery paired with a 3 kW charger. It has a certified range of 236 km and a top speed of 55 kmph. The electric motor delivers a peak power of 9.55 kW and 45 Nm of torque. Additional features include a 28 per cent gradeability, a Climb Assist Mode for inclines, and a digital speedometer that shows speed, battery status, and system alerts. The model also includes 4G telematics for functions like live tracking and remote immobilisation. It comes with a 5-year or 2,25,000 km warranty.

Ape E-City FX Maxx

The Ape E-City FX Maxx, which builds on Piaggio’s existing electric platform, now includes an 8.0 kWh battery and delivers a certified range of 174 km. The motor offers 7.4 kW peak power and 30 Nm of torque, with a gradeability of 19 per cent. It uses prismatic cell technology to manage battery performance and includes smart energy monitoring for battery health. Like the Ultra, the FX Maxx is also covered by a 5-year or 2,25,000 km warranty.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of PVPL, stated that the electric three-wheeler segment continues to evolve and that the new models are aligned with market needs for low operating costs and reliable performance. He noted the role of electric mobility in reshaping urban transport and supporting broader sustainability goals.

Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President of CV Domestic Business and Retail Finance, said that the new models were developed with a focus on range, battery life, and reduced maintenance costs. He highlighted the features such as the vehicles’ charging capabilities and long warranties, which are intended to offer practical value for daily commercial use.

Pricing and availability

The Ape E-City FX Maxx is priced at 3,30,000 and the Ape E-City Ultra at 3,88,000 (both ex-showroom, India). Both models are now available through Piaggio’s dealership network across the country.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2025, 14:55 pm IST
