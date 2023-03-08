HT Auto
On Holi, Ola Electric Offers Discounts Up To 16,000 On Its Electric Scooters

On Holi, Ola Electric offers discounts up to 16,000 on its electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced Holi discounts on its electric scooters. The Tamil Nadu based electric two-wheeler manufacturer of offering up to 16,000 as discounts on its EVs as well as offer benefits worth nearly 7,000 at its Ola Experience Centres across India. Ola Electric, which is currently the leading electric scooter manufacturer in India, offers models like S1, S1 Pro and S1 Air. The discounts offered by Ola Electric will be applicable from March 8 and will continue till March 12.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM
Ola Electric has announced its plans to launch S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Nepal, its first foray into an overseas market.
Ola Electric has been offering its flagship electric scooter S1 Pro at a discount of 12,000. There is now an additional 4,000 benefit on offer as exchange bonus on the electric scooter. The Ola S1 Pro comes at a starting price of 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola Electric is also offering discount of 2,000 on S1 electric scooters. The offer is valid on the variants which are offered with the larger 3 kWh battery pack. The price of Ola S1 starts from 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Ola S1 with the smaller 2 kWh battery pack is only offered with an exchange bonus worth 2,000.

Ola Electric is also offering other benefits worth 7,000 at its Ola Experience Centres. The EV maker said that it will offer extended warranties and Ola Care+ subscriptions at a flat discount of 50 per cent. Ola Electric's two subscription-based plans cost 1,999 and 2,999 respectively. There are various benefits that come with subscription plans.

The Ola Care plan includes free labour on service, a theft assistance helpline and roadside and puncture assistance. Ola Care+ in addition to Ola Care’s benefits include annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables and 24/7 doctor and ambulance service.

Ola's S1 Air electric scooter is expected to join its fleet soon. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer claims that it would be able to cover around 100 km on a single charge from its 2.47 kWh battery pack. Powering the Ola S1 Air is a 4.5kW motor and it has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Holi 2023 Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro S1 Air
