Simple One electric scooter spotted ahead of launch

After several delays, Simple Energy is finally all set to launch its electric scooter on 23rd January in Bangalore. The production of the Simple One has already started at the manufacturer's facility. Now, a test mule of the Simple One electric scooter has been spotted ahead of the launch. Once launched, Simple One will be competing against the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube S and Bajaj Chetak.

In the spy shots, the Simple One can be spotted on Indian roads with camouflage. The manufacturer says that they have spent the last two years vigorously testing the electric scooter. Simple One now also complies with Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) 156 amendment 3. According to Simple, the scooter is now faster, has improved aesthetics and offers unmatched safety around the battery systems and powertrains.

The company claims that the Simple One will be one of the few electric two-wheelers to offer the longest range and curb the range anxiety in customers. Simple calls One “country’s first premium affordable EV."

Simple Energy will offer a lot of features with the electric scooter.

Simple One is known for having a claimed range of 236 km. The electric scooter has a top speed of 105 kmph and it can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. The battery has a capacity of 4.8 kWh and the electric motor is an 8.5 kW unit that can produce 72 Nm.

Simple Energy will sell the Simple One in four colour schemes. There is Brazen Black, Namma Red, Azure Blue and Grace White. In terms of design, the Simple One looks sporty with cuts and creases. There is a touchscreen instrument cluster that controls various functions of the scooter and it gets app connectivity as well. It should also show a map and should shift to light and dark modes depending on the lighting conditions.

First Published Date: