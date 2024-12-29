Ola S1 Pro: 5 other electric scooters that compete in terms of style and performance

HT Auto
The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter has carved a significant niche in India's electric vehicle market, thanks to its sleek design and advanced features. However, the EV landscape has become highly competitive, offering several alternatives that cater to different needs and preferences. Choosing the right electric scooter depends on your priorities, such as range, speed, design or features. Here are five strong contenders to consider if you're exploring alternatives to the Ola S1 Pro.

1 Ather 450X Gen 3

The Ather 450X Gen 3 is a premium electric scooter celebrated for its robust build and smart features. It boasts a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard with intuitive navigation and offers a range of up to 150 km (IDC certified) under ideal conditions. With a top speed of 90 kmph and quick acceleration, it delivers a sporty riding experience. Consistent over-the-air updates ensure the scooter stays future-ready making it a solid choice for tech-savvy riders. The Ather 450 X starts at 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 TVS iQube ST

The TVS iQube ST is an excellent option for those seeking comfort and practicality. Designed with commuters in mind, it offers a range of up to 150 km (claimed) and a top speed of 82 kmph making it ideal for daily city rides. The scooter features practical storage solutions and a user-friendly interface, providing a smooth and convenient riding experience. The iQube ST costs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 5.1 kW battery variant.

3 Bajaj Chetak 35 Series

If you prefer a blend of retro aesthetics and modern technology, the Bajaj Chetak Electric is worth considering. Known for its iconic design and durable all-metal body, this scooter offers a range of 153 km (claimed) and a top speed of 73 kmph. Its smooth ride quality and robust build make it a reliable choice for those who value timeless style. The new Chetak costs 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom) in New Delhi.

4 Hero Vida V2 Pro

Finally, the Hero Vida V2 Pro brings reliability and advanced features to the table. With a claimed range of 165 km per charge and a top speed of 90 kmph, it offers a balanced and comfortable ride. Unique features like twin detachable batteries and cruise control enhance its convenience and usability, making it a strong contender in the EV space. The Vida V2 Pro comes in at a price of 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in Delhi.

5 River Indie

Another strong contender is the River Indie, which impresses with its rugged design and recently improved performance. With a range of up to 120 km (claimed) per charge, it gets a first-in-class, single-speed gearbox with a chain drive system. Having a top speed of 90 kmph, it is suitable for both urban commutes and longer rides. The scooter also features hard mounts for panniers integrated into the sides, a chunky seat and a flat, wide floorboard making it a practical and versatile choice. The Indie is priced at 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2024, 12:27 PM IST
