Ola gets 10,000 bookings for S1 electric scooter on day one of purchase window

Ola Electric currently has S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in their line-up. The S1 is priced at ₹ 99,999 and the S1 Pro is priced at ₹ 1,39,999.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric tweeted that the manufacturer has received bookings for more than 10,000 units of their newly launched Ola S1 scooter. Ola Electric currently has only two electric vehicles in its lineup. There are the S1 and S1 Pro. Ola Electric has already announced that they are also working on new vehicles such as an electric car which could launch in the coming years.

Cosmetically, there are no differences between the S1 and S1 Pro. Both come with a futuristic headlamp, LED headlamp, spacious under-seat storage and a wide seat. There are tubeless tyres along with alloy wheels. The S1 is offered in five colour options whereas the S1 Pro is offered in 11 colour options.

The differences between the S1 and S1 Pro are mechanical. The S1 has a smaller battery pack of 3 kWh whereas the S1 Pro gets a larger 4 kWh battery pack. The S1 has an ARAI-certified riding range of 141 km and the S1 Pro has an ARAI-certified range of 181 km. Ola claims a True range of 128 km and 170 for the S1 and S1 Pro respectively.

Because of the smaller battery pack, the S1 also weighs 4 kgs less than the S1 Pro, at 121 kgs. A smaller battery pack means the charging time is also reduced. The S1 Pro takes 6 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge whereas the S1 takes 5 hours.

Both the scooters use the same 5.5 kW electric motor. Ola Electric has detuned the motor on the S1 because of which it has lower performance figures. The S1 also misses out on some features such as Hyper Mode and cruise control.

Ola S1 is priced at ₹99,999 and the S1 Pro is priced at ₹1,39,999. These prices are ex-showroom after applying FAME-II Subsidy. For the additional price, Ola offers more range, performance and some features.

