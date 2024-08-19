Ola Gen 3 Platfrom decoded: What does it mean for future Ola Electric EVs

Besides the much awaited Ola Roadster electric bike series, the Indian electric vehicle company has also unveiled its Gen 3 electric scooter platform. This new platform is claimed to be a significant evolution for the company’s electric vehicle range. The new Gen 3 platform takes a revolutionary approach to electric scooter design and manufacturing, the company said.

The core of the Ola Gen 3 platform is something called "Inside the Box" architecture. What this means is that the motor, battery and electronics are integrated into a single, unified unit. Interestingly, with the Gen 3, the battery pack becomes a structural component of the platform helping in enhancing the vehicle's rigidity and safety while also serving as an energy source.

Ola claims that the new packaging of components allows for greater scalability, enabling the company to produce a diverse range of electric scooters, from compact commuters to high-performance models.

Advanced battery and motor technology

In addition to the enhanced packaging, the Ola Gen 3 platform also incorporated a newer cutting-edge battery system featuring indigenously produced 4680 battery cells. These new cells are claimed to be having 10 per cent increased energy density as compared to the previous generation. Further to optimise efficiency and durability, these cells are assembled using in-moulded bus bars.

For the Gen 3 platform, Ola Electric has further developed magnetless motors. Replacing the traditional permanent magnets with magnetised electrical coils, these new motors are claimed to offer improved torque and efficiency while eliminating the reliance on rare earth materials. Ola claims that this only enhances the motor's performance but also contributes to a more sustainable production process.

Simplified electronics and future-ready architecture

The Ola Gen 3 platform is further intended to streamline the electronics by consolidating multiple components into a single high-performance multi-core processor. Ola stated that this reduces wiring complexity, enhances reliability, and paves the way for advanced features.

The brain of the new platform is Ola Electric's new Central Compute Board. This new silicone is said to be more powerful than any existing two-wheeler electronics board. Thus this will help the company to further improve its future technologies like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

A new benchmark for electric scooters?

The new Ola Electric Gen 3 Platform is claimed to be asubstantial leap forward in electric vehicle technology. By optimising design, enhancing performance, and reducing costs, this platform is aimed at setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Ola Electric says that the new Gen 3 platform is more than technological advancement, it's a testament to the company’s dedication to redefining the electric scooter landscape.

