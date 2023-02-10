HT Auto
Ola Electric To Open 500 Experience Centres Across India By Next Month

Ola Electric to open 500 experience centres across India by next month

Ola Electric will open 500 experience centres across India by March this year as it seeks to be closer to consumers, company founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2023, 08:31 AM
Customers taking deliveries of their new Ola electric scooters. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/bhash)
The company, which currently has 200 experience centres across the country, is also planning to bring an electric bike to the market.

Ola's experience centres help consumers explore and buy its vehicles and also get servicing.

"Now 80 per cent of our customers are within 20 km of an Ola experience centre and by March we are going to open 500 centres to be as close to you (customers) as possible," he said in a virtual address of launching new products.

Ola Electric introduced a lower variant of its electric scooter model S1 priced at 99,999, while also announcing a full line-up to its S1 Air model with three different battery capacities with price starting at 84,999.

Aggarwal said on the basis of customer feedback, the company is introducing a lower end variant of the S1 with a battery capacity of 2kWh and range of 91 km along with a top speed of 90 kilometre per hour (kmph). It comes at 99,999.

This will be in addition to the existing S1 which has a battery capacity of 3kWh with range of 141 km and top speed of 95 kmph, and the S1 Pro which has a battery capacity of 4kWh with range of 181 km and top speed of 116 kmph.

On the S1 Air line-up, he said the company had originally announced the model to be powered by a 2.5KWh battery pack but it has now decided to offer the same in 2 kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh battery pack options as well.

The S1 Air with battery capacity of 2kWh has a range of 85 km and top speed of 85 kmph, while the 3kWh and 4 kWh variants will have a range of 125 km and 165 km respectively. These are priced at 84,999, 99,999 and 1,09,999 respectively.

Watch: Ola Move OS 3 key features and how they work

While the new S1 variant with 2kWh option can be purchased immediately, all the S1 Air variants can be booked from Thursday for 999 and deliveries will start in July.

Aggarwal said the deliveries of S1 Air had to be pushed by three months in order to accommodate the three new variants.

Customers who had booked the 2.5 kWh variant that was unveiled last year will get a free upgrade to the 3kWh option, he added.

Ola Electric also offered a sneak peek into its upcoming electric bike but Aggarwal did not share details of the product.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2023, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Electric vehicle S1 S1 Air
