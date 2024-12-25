Ola Electric announces benefits to celebrate inauguration of new stores

Ola Electric recently announced that they will be expanding to 4,000 stores in India. To celebrate this, the brand has announced several benefits. The brand is offering up to ₹7,000 off on the Ola S1 range. There will be a free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty worth ₹7,000. There will be ₹5,000 off on credit card EMIs and benefits worth ₹6,000 on MoveOS.

Ola MoveOS 5 roll out

Apart from opening new stores, Ola Electric also announced that they will be starting the roll out of the MoveOS 5. The new operating system update will bring new features. There will be group navigation, live location sharing, and a road trip mode facilitated by Ola Maps. Additionally, it will incorporate features such as Smart Charging, Smart Park, and TPMS alerts, along with a voice assistant and predictive insights driven by the Krutrim AI assistant.

There would also be ADAS on offer that will give collision warning, Road Trip mode will help with smart route suggestions to plan a trip, Smart Park will help in detecting obstacles while parking and Krutrim will be the voice control assistant.

Ola S1 Pro Sona announced

Ola Electric has unveiled the S1 Pro 'Sona' Limited Edition, which incorporates 24-karat pure elements into the design of the electric scooter. This new variant, the Ola S1 Pro Sona (Gold), is part of a marketing initiative aimed at expanding the company's sales and service network to 4,000 outlets.

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme finished in pearl white and gold. The e-scooter gets a premium seat finished in dark beige napa leather with gold thread stitching using zari thread.

The limited edition offering also gets the MoveOS software with exclusive features designed for a more personalised experience. The model gets a gold-themed user interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard. There are more subtle and premium chimes, which can be personalised as per individual preferences.

