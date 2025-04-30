Ola Electric announces benefits of up to 40,000

Ola Electric has announced that they are offering a festive discount of up to ₹40,000 on its models. The discount is there to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya. Apart from the festive discount, the brand is also offering extended battery warranty for free. However, these benefits are applicable only till 30th April.

Ola Electric to launch new electric two-wheelers

The manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, which currently offers a variety of electric scooters and motorcycles, is set to introduce at least six new electric two-wheeler models in the country. Ola Electric is anticipated to reveal these forthcoming models on Independence Day, August 15, 2025. With these new offerings, Ola Electric intends to serve a diverse consumer base, ranging from urban commuters to adventure enthusiasts. The company has already presented several electric motorcycles, including the Sportster, Cruiser, Roadster Pro, Adventure, and Diamondhead, and now seeks to further enhance its electric motorcycle portfolio. Additionally, Ola Electric plans to introduce a selection of new electric motorcycles.

