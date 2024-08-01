Oben Rorr discounted for Independence Day: 25,000 off until August 15

In celebration of India's 77th Independence Day, Oben Electric, a trailblazer in the Indian electric motorcycle sector, has introduced a compelling ‘Freedom Offer.’ This special promotion features a ₹25,000 discount on their flagship electric motorcycle, the Oben Rorr.

Originally priced at ₹1,49,999 (ex-showroom), the Oben Rorr is now available for ₹1,24,999 (ex-showroom) until August 15th. This offer, available at Oben Electric showrooms nationwide, presents a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to adopt cutting-edge electric mobility at an exceptional value.

Oben Electric has recently broadened its operations in Pune with the inauguration of a new dealership. To celebrate the launch, the Bengaluru-based start-up is offering an exclusive introductory price for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle. For the first 100 buyers in Pune, the Rorr is available at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹21,000 less than its standard retail price.

Also Read : Oben Electric expands operations to 3 new markets, to open 50 showrooms in FY25

This promotional pricing mirrors the discount offered earlier in Delhi when Oben Electric opened its inaugural dealership in the national capital. The new Pune showroom also features a service centre, marking the first of six planned dealerships and service centres the company intends to establish in the city by the end of the year.

Oben Rorr: Specification

Initially launched in March 2022 with sales confined to Bengaluru, the Oben Rorr is now part of Oben Electric’s ambitious expansion plan. The motorcycle is equipped with an 8 kW (10.7 bhp) mid-drive motor and offers a range of 187 km (IDC) on a single charge, with a top speed of 100 kmph. One of its key features is a swift charging time of just two hours using a standard 15-amp plug.

Also watch: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review

Currently, Oben Electric operates eight showrooms across India, including locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, and Trivandrum. The company aims to significantly grow its footprint, with plans to open 50 new showrooms nationwide by the end of the year.

First Published Date: