Ola Electric scooters spotted on BIC tracks ahead of MotoGP Bharat 2023

Ola Electric's scooters have been spotted on the Buddh International Circuit track ahead of the upcoming MotoGP Bharat 2023, scheduled between September 22 and 24, 2023. Also, three-time MotoGP world champion and the safety advisor for the upcoming event, Loris Capriossi was seen taking the Ola electric scooter for a spin on the BIC track. The electric vehicle manufacturer has posted several images on social media of its scooters on the BIC tracks.

Ola Electric is expected to showcase its Diamondhead electric motorcycle at the upcoming MotoGP Bharat event. The Diamondhead is the superbike concept that the EV manufacturer revealed on August 15 this year. This futuristic sportsbike is slated to launch within a few years as part of Ola Electric's range of electric motorcycles, which were showcased in concept forms in August.

The Ola Diamondhead comes with a diamond-shaped panel at the front, which paved the way for the nomenclature. The diamond panel gets a sleek LED strip, while the actual LED headlamp sits beneath the beak. The concept sportsbike was showcased as a semi-faired model. The pure electric Ola sportsbike gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, while the rear wheel comes covered in order to achieve better aerodynamic efficiency. Another exciting fact about this bike is that the front suspension looks completely unconventional as it is positioned almost parallel to the ground. Other design elements of the Ola Diamondhead include a sleek LED strip at the tip of the tail section acting as taillight.

