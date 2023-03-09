Mini Aceman EV specs revealed, promises up to 400 km range. Details here

As part of BMW Group's electrification strategy, its British luxury subsidiary Mini has been working on some pure electric cars, including the upcoming Aceman electric crossover. The Mini Aceman EV is slated to go on sale in 2025. Upon launch, it will be positioned between the three-door Cooper EV hatchback and the larger Countryman EV, which is slated to hit the showrooms in February 2024. Ahead of that, Mini Aceman EV's technical specifications have been revealed by BMW Blog.

As Mini Countryman is set to become bigger than the outgoing model, it will leave a gap in the British carmaker's product lineup, which the Aceman EV will fill. This will follow the concept car previewed last year with the same nomenclature. Unlike Countryman and Cooper, the upcoming Mini Aceman EV will be sold as an electric-only model. Mini has already hinted that all these three electric cars will play a key role in the brand's electrification strategy as the automaker aims to go fully electric in 2030.

Speaking about the specifications revealed, the Mini Aceman will be offered in two trim options: E and SE. The E will be the base model and will come equipped with a single, front axle-mounted electric motor that will be paired with a 40 kWh battery pack. This powertrain will churn out 181 hp of peak power and offer up to 300 km range on a single charge. The higher trim SE will pump out 215 hp of maximum power and will run 400 km on a single charge, thanks to a bigger 54 kWh battery pack. Interestingly, the Countryman EV, too, will get the same battery pack in its higher trim SE.

The specifications are identical to those offered by the new Mini Cooper EV hatchback. This is a justified move as BMW Group intends to position the Aceman EV as a crossover alternative to the electric hatchback.

Dimensionally, the Mini Aceman EV will reportedly come measuring 4,075 mm long and 1,495 mm in height. It will have a wheelbase of 2,605 mm, claims the report.

