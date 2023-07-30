Tesla rolls out one electric car every 40 seconds at Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has been one of the key manufacturing facilities for the US electric car manufacturer. This manufacturing plant is rolling out one car every 40 seconds. A Twitter video has revealed that the Giga Shanghai rolls out a brand new Model 3 or Model Y every 40 seconds. This reveals the sheer scale and efficiency of Tesla's manufacturing process at the production facility, which serves as the manufacturing hub for Tesla's Asian markets as well as North America and European countries too.

The remarkable manufacturing speed of rolling out one car every 40 seconds even trumps Ford, which claimed in January this year that its Dearborn truck plant in Michigan can roll out an F-150 pickup truck every 49 seconds. The video shared on social media gives viewers an inside glimpse of the Giga Shanghai, which was the first Gigafactory of Tesla outside the US. In one frame of the video, a Tesla employee at the facility explains how dozens of robotic arms work in tandem at a single station to improve manufacturing efficiency. In another clip, the worker narrates how double-stacked workshops arrange production lines in an efficient manner.

Also Read : Tesla won't get any special treatment in India, confirms govt official.

Check out our efficient and eco-friendly production ♻️ and enjoy some delicious food at GFSH! 😋 https://t.co/rOKg8eoGgM — Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) July 25, 2023

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Mercedes-benz Eqe ₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model S ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price View Details Mercedes-benz Eqb ₹74.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Lexus Ux 300e ₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Tesla currently manufactures two of its most popular models in Giga Shanghai, which are the Model 3 and Model Y, which happen to be the most affordable Tesla cars as well. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, over the last few quarters, has emphasised greatly on the production scale enhancement and the roll-out of one car every 40 seconds comes as a key part of that strategy. The EV manufacturer in its first and second quarter earnings reports has revealed that the Giga Shanghai is running at near maximum capacity for several months consecutively. The company has also said that it doesn't feel the need to ramp up production in China any further.

First Published Date: