MG Windsor Pro vs Windsor EV: Here’s what separates the two

The Windsor Pro sits at the top of the Windsor EV lineup and is only available in the Essence trim level. Interestingly, while the Windsor Pro offers quite a long list of added features along with the larger battery pack over the standard model, it is only costlier by ₹1.5 lakh over the Windsor EV Essence trim level, which is the top end variant for the regular model.

Beyond this, the MG Windsor Pro also gets few distinct design elements to make it stand out from the standard model. Here's how the new variant of the EV compares against the standard versions.

Beyond this, the MG Windsor Pro also gets few distinct design elements to make it stand out from the standard model. Here’s how the new variant of the EV compares against the standard versions.

MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor EV: Price

The MG Windsor Pro has been priced at ₹17.50 lakh, ex-showroom, for the outright purchase option. Meanwhile, customers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) feature on the new MG Windsor Pro will be able to buy the Windsor Pro from ₹12.50 lakh onwards, while the battery rental is available at ₹4.5 per km. Interestingly, the carmaker has announced that these prices are introductory and are only available to the first 8,000 customers. Bookings for the new MG Windsor Pro will begin on May 8, 2025.

The standard model on the other hand starts at ₹13.99 lakh for the base Excite variant, while the Exclusive and the Essence trim levels are priced at ₹14.99 lakh and ₹15.99 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. These prices are for outright purchase. For the BaaS, the prices for the Windsor EV start at ₹9.99 lakh with battery rental cost of ₹3.5 per km. The Exclusive and the Essence trim level with BaaS are priced at ₹10.99 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh, respectively.

MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor EV: Specs

The biggest change to the MG Windsor Pro is the new battery pack. The new Windsor Pro packs a bigger 52.9 kWh battery pack that gives it a significant bump in range up to 449 km on a single charge. However, there's no change in the power output on the MG Windsor Pro, which uses the same front-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The standard version of the Windsor EV on the other hand features a 38 kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer a range of 331 km on a single charge. The motor specs meanwhile remain similar to the Pro model, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor EV: Interior and features

The cabin of the Windsor Pro has been spruced up with new dual-tone black and ivory interiors that add a premium touch to the new variant. Other than that it continues to get the same features set as the regular model for the cabin. However, the Pro variant also packs newer features like Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance System (ADAS) with Traffic Jam Assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a lot more. The model comes equipped Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging that brings more versatility to the model.

While the regular model gets a black interior theme and misses out on features like ADAS, V2L and V2V, it does get a six-way adjustable seat, while the front passenger gets a four-way adjustable one. Furthermore, it also gets a 15.6 touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents and a panoramic glass roof to name a few.

MG Windsor Pro vs MG Windsor EV: Design

In terms of design changes, the Windsor Pro gets new diamond-cut alloy wheels that give the variant a different look, compared to the aero wheels available on the lower variants. The new MG Windsor Pro will be available with three new colours - Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver.

The Windsor’s design incorporates sleek LED DRLs which are connected to each other with an LED strip running across the front fascia. The car further gets an illuminated brand logo, LED head and tail lamps, and flush-fitting door handles. The regular version of the Windsor rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys.

