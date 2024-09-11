In pics: MG Windsor EV launched in India at ₹9.99 lakh. Check details
The MG Windsor EV is the third all-electric model from the brand and it comes at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, with additional battery rental
...
The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3.
The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional ₹3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging.
The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel.
The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.
On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS.
The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system.
The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.
The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system.
The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality.
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
