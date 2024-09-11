HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Mg Windsor Ev Launched In India With Battery Rental Option, Priced At 9.99 Lakh

In pics: MG Windsor EV launched in India at 9.99 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 16:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The MG Windsor EV is the third all-electric model from the brand and it comes at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, with additional battery rental
...
MG Windsor EV
1/10
The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of 9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3.
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV has been launched as the third all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor and it is available at an introductory price of 9.99 lakh. The car claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range and bookings are scheduled to open from October 3.
MG Windsor EV
2/10
The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional 3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging. 
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor is the first EV to be offered under the brand's new Battery as Service (BaS) programme which brings a lower sticker price to the customer. Under this, customers will have to pay an additional 3.5 per km for renting the battery. JSW MG Motor offers the car with lifetime battery warranty for first-time owners with one year of free public charging. 
MG Windsor EV front fascia
3/10
The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel.
MG Windsor EV front fascia
The Windsor EV is designed to be a crossover utility vehicle (CUV) and it stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front end is fitted with LED DRLs and headlamps and the car receives a charging inlet above the front right wheel.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 25.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare
Mg Euniq 7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon58?84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
MG Windsor rear end
4/10
The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.
MG Windsor rear end
The rear end of the MG Windsor sports LED tail lamp units that are connected to each other with a light bar running across. The car has been built to retain the comfort of a sedan and the spaciousness of an SUV.
MG Windsor EV cabin
5/10
On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS.
MG Windsor EV cabin
On the inside, the MG Windsor EV sports an 8.8-inch driver's display alongside a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car offers over 80 connected features alongside Level-2 ADAS.
MG Windsor interior
6/10
The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system.
MG Windsor interior
The cabin of the Windsor EV aims to offer a first-class lounge experience with Aero Lounge seats in the rear that recline by up to 135 degrees. While the heavy cushioning enhances the level of comfort, the car takes it a step further with the ambient interior lighting and an air purification system.
MG Windsor interior
7/10
The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.
MG Windsor interior
The front row of the Windsor EV receives a long centre armrest that features an integrated cupholder. The rear seats receive a foldable centre armrest with cupholders.
MG Windsor sunroof
8/10
The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system. 
MG Windsor sunroof
The MG Windsor receives a panoramic sunroof that the carmaker calls the Infinity View Glass. Passengers get to experience a nine-speaker surround sound system. 
MG Windsor cargo space
9/10
The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality.  
MG Windsor cargo space
The MG Windsor claims to offer the largest in-segment cargo space of 604 litres. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm and a width of 1,850 mm, the Windsor EV brings more than enough space for rear occupants without compromising on cargo practicality.  
MG Windsor range and performance
10/10
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
MG Windsor range and performance
The MG Windsor EV is powered by a single electric motor that makes 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. The motor is powered by a 38 kWh LFP battery pack with prismatic cells and the overall package claims to offer 331 km of single-charge range.
First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 16:01 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev MG Motor MG Windsor

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.