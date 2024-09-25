MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today

MG Windsor EV has started reaching dealerships as the test drives of this electric crossover commence today. The electric crossover was launched a few days back with a battery subscription program on offer. The MG Windsor EV was launched at an initial price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription program was introduced at a cost of ₹3.5 per kilometre. However, the EV is available without the battery subscription program as well, where it costs between ₹13.49 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).