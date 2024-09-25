Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Windsor EV starts reaching dealerships, test drive begins today

25 Sep 2024
  • MG Windsor EV test drive has commenced from 25th September, while booking will officially begin from 3rd October.
The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.

MG Windsor EV has started reaching dealerships as the test drives of this electric crossover commence today. The electric crossover was launched a few days back with a battery subscription program on offer. The MG Windsor EV was launched at an initial price of 9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription program was introduced at a cost of 3.5 per kilometre. However, the EV is available without the battery subscription program as well, where it costs between 13.49 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

