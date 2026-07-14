MG Cyber Concept previews brand's next-generation flagship electric SUV

MG has unveiled two electric concepts at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Alongside the B-segment electric hatchback previewing concept christened as the MG GO!, the automaker has also unveiled the Cyber Concept, which previews a large D-segment electric performance SUV. Unlike the MG GO!, which is slated to enter manufacturing in 2027, the carmaker has not disclosed any production timeline for the Cyber Concept.

The MG Cyber D-segment concept claims to have taken design inspiration from the MG EX181, which was a land-speed record car. The new concept is positioned as a flagship design study from the British carmaker. The OEM claims that while designing the new concept, the company has explored how the performance focus of the EX181 could be applied to a large electric SUV.

It comes with a low, sloping roofline that ensures sleekness, while the wide stance offers a bold and strong road presence to the concept car. The bodywork is heavily sculpted, which again focuses on the boldness and masculine vibe, elements that are generally associated with large SUVs. The concept car sports slim LED lighting elements sitting above a full-width LED light strip at the front. Moving to the rear, the MG Cyber Concept gets a full-width LED light bar, an illuminated MG badge and a large roof-mounted spoiler.

The interior details of the MG Cyber Concept are yet to be disclosed. MG claims that the Cyber Concept has been developed to combine the space and everyday usability of an SUV, while much of the focus remains on performance and driving dynamics. However, the automaker has not revealed the details regarding the battery, charging, range and specifications of the Cyber Concept.

MG has been ambitious about its electric future, which is reflected in its product strategy. The ambitions of the automaker are clear in the concept cars showcased at Goodwood as well. The MG Cyber Concept appears as a more sensible and practical choice considering the growing consumer focus on electric SUVs around the world.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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