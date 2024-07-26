MG Cloud EV teased ahead of launch, promises best of sedans and SUVs

The MG Cloud EV (electric vehicle) is in the final lap ahead of its official India launch this festive season. On Friday, JSW MG Motor India released a teaser video that highlighted the promise of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like space on the Cloud EV, the third electric car from MG in the country after ZS EV and Comet EV.

The MG Cloud EV is sold globally under the Wuling brand and has already been showcased internationally. Earlier this month, HT Auto presented an exclusive look at the exteriors as well as cabin of the Cloud EV that was presented at the Indonesian Auto Show held in Jakarta.

Watch: Exclusive first look at the India-bound JSW MG Motor Cloud EV

Once officially driven out in India, the MG Cloud EV is expected to go head on against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. But while both of these models are SUVs, the Cloud EV is a crossover utility vehicle or CUV. MG, through its latest teaser video, is promising the best of both body types on the Cloud EV.

MG Cloud EV: Big highlights

Expected to be priced under ₹20 lakh, the Cloud EV will sit below the ZS EV in the JSW MG Motor India product portfolio. That said, it is still likely to be very capable with the international-spec model getting a 50.6 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 460 kms on a single charge. The battery itself can be charged from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

But its main claim to fame is likely to come from its promise of a feature-rich cabin with sofa-like seats in both rows. A large infotainment screen, plenty of storage options and fully-reclining front seats are expected to be some of the standout highlights of Cloud EV.

MG's EV offensive

With the Cloud EV, JSW MG Motor India will take its EV count to three in the country. But company officials believe that the Indian car market will see EV sales rising to 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales in the times to come. As such, it is determined to play a strong game when it comes to vehicles that make use of alternate fuel sources like EVs and hybrids.

