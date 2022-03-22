HT Auto
Maserati uncovers Grecale Folgore SUV, enters EV era

The midsize luxury electric SUV comes with a design that has been influenced by the Maserati Levante.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 07:23 PM
Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the first-ever EV from the Italian carmaker.
Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the first-ever EV from the Italian carmaker.
Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the first-ever EV from the Italian carmaker.
Maserati Grecale Folgore comes as the first-ever EV from the Italian carmaker.

Maserati has finally uncovered its much-awaited and first-ever all-electric vehicle Grecale Folgore SUV. The pure electric SUV is slated to go on sale from 2023. Showcased alongside the Maserati Grecale ICE variant, the all-electric SUV comes with the same design and spices it up with distinctive EV flavoured details.

(Also Read: Maserati to offer electric version of all its models by 2025)

The distinctive EV flavoured details on the Maserati Grecale Folgore include partially closed grille, aero-styled wheels, copper accents, Rame Folgore exterior colour among others. The cabin of this EV is yet to be disclosed. However, expect it to replicate the ICE Grecale's cabin layout. Maserati has used innovative materials such as Econyl.

The midsize luxury electric SUV comes with a design that has been influenced by the Maserati Levante. Upon launch, the Grecale will be positioned below Levante in the lineup. The automaker says that the EV is based on an evolution of Stellantis' Giorgio architecture. This same platform is also used by Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Speaking about the battery of the Maserati Grecale Folgore, the electric luxury midsize SUV gets power from a 105 kWh battery pack that churns out up to 800 Nm of torque output. Maserati is yet to disclose the details of the electric motor though. Expect the Grecale Folgore to come with a dual motor configuration, with each motor powering one axle and sending power to all four wheels through AWD technology.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore comes equipped with a 400-volt electrical architecture. The automaker has not revealed how long it takes the battery pack to be charged fully. Maserati claims that the Grecale Folgore will deliver an everyday exceptional driving experience. It is claimed to offer zero-emission without sacrificing performance.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 07:23 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Grecale Maserati Grecale Folgore Grecale Folgore Grecale electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
