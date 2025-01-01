Maruti Suzuki reports double digit growth in December 2024. Check details

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has reported to have sold 130,117 passenger vehicles in the domestic market during December 2024, a 24.1 per cent year-on-year increase over the 104,778 units sold during the same period last year. Interestingly, during the financial year 2024-25, the company has sold 1,275,634 units till date, which is marginally lower than what the company managed to sell during the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,280,090 units of passenger vehicles during FY23-24 till December 2023. In terms of exports the company reported a 39.1 per cent increase in December 2024 with exports of 37,419 units as compared to 26,884 units exported last year.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dzire knocks off 3 million production milestone

Interestingly, in December 2024, Maruti Suzuki reported growth across segments. The company retailed 62,788 units of passenger cars in the domestic market, which includes the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Ciaz and others, as compared to 48,787 units sold in the same time last year. Meanwhile, in the utility vehicle segment where the company retails models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, XL6 and others, it reported a sale of 55,651 units in December 2024 as compared to 45,957 units sold in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The carmaker is now all set to enter the passenger electric vehicle market with its debutante product the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The e Vitara will make its India debut during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is constructed on a platform known as HEARTECT-e, which has been specifically designed for battery electric vehicles.

This platform boasts a lightweight framework that incorporates high-voltage protection and a compact overhang, facilitating a roomy interior. Additionally, Suzuki emphasizes that the battery capacity has been optimized by removing underfloor components from the primary floor of the platform. Then there are the wheels which are placed in the corners.

Also watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

The e Vitara is globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether Indian customers will get access to both options, and while details about the range are unknown, the car is expected to make 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant.

The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD with the same makes 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has added that the powertrain is made up of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: