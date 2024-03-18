Maruti Suzuki is aiming to boost sales of Swift with up to 42,000 discount

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 18, 2024

Benefits for Maruti Suzuki Swift are offered in form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

The hatchback is available with up to 15,000 cash discounts

The popular hatchback is also fetching an exchange bonus of up to 20,000 and corporate discounts ranging up to 7,000

These benefits and discounts are available for the Swift in March 2024

 Check product page

These benefits vary depending on multiple factors like region, colour, variant, and more

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India and available at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the new generation Swift

The fourth-gen Swift has been already revealed and is currently being tested

It will come with a host of design changes, new features and a hybrid powertrain
Check more on new-gen Swift
Click Here