Benefits for Maruti Suzuki Swift are offered in form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts
The hatchback is available with up to ₹15,000 cash discounts
The popular hatchback is also fetching an exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000 and corporate discounts ranging up to ₹7,000
These benefits and discounts are available for the Swift in March 2024
These benefits vary depending on multiple factors like region, colour, variant, and more
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India and available at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the new generation Swift
The fourth-gen Swift has been already revealed and is currently being tested
It will come with a host of design changes, new features and a hybrid powertrain