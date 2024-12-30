Maruti Suzuki Dzire knocks off 3 million production milestone

Sedans have come and sedans have faded away. But for one particular model, time has stood still. In fact, no SUV – compact, sub-compact, mid or any other, has been able to dislodge Maruti Suzuki Dzire from its perch. The Dzire received a major update just earlier this year and has now hit the 3 million production milestone. An almost permanent member of India’s top-selling car club, the Maruti Dzire has been impervious of all the changes seen in the Indian automobile market since its birth back in March of 2008.

The Maruti Dzire has munched many, many miles since its initial debut in the country. At the time, it was equipped with a 1.3-litre petrol motor and a 1.3-litre diesel unit sourced from Fiat. There was only a five-speed manual gearbox available but features like stereo system, steering-mounted audio controls and twin airbags were impressive for the times. But what has basically – and always – helped Dzire is a spacious cabin and a relatively big boot, complete with a reliable drive performance.

The first million production milestone for Maruti Dzire came up in April of 2015 while the second million milestone was reached in June of 2019. And despite Covid-affected years since, the sedan has fared strong. “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Their feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations."

And expectations indeed were also that the Dzire would shed its seven-year-old third-generation highlights which had begun looking quite dated. After all, the second-generation was brought out in 2012 and the third-gen in 2017. As such, in November of this year, the fourth-generation model was brought out. And if the Dzire was often seen as a Swift with a cargo area, it isn’t any longer.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key highlights

From the first generation to the fourth generation, the Dzire has evolved significantly. At present, it is the better and smarter looking than it has ever been. The feature list is par for the course and it gets the new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine. Its biggest claim to fame, however, would be becoming the first Maruti Suzuki car to score a five-star crash rating in Global NCAP tests.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Relevance in the Indian car market

In the past, Dzire has had to fight off spirited challenges from models like Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. Today, it rivals the likes of Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. But most agree that Dzire is just way too far ahead of other sedans in its segment to really call it a contest.

Instead, the fourth-generation Dzire is perhaps more keen on pushing away a new bunch of sub-compact SUVs which hover around similar price points. The latest Dzire is priced between ₹6.80 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). SUV-like models in this price range include Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti's own Fronx, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

