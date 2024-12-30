HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Dzire Zips Past 3 Million Production Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Dzire knocks off 3 million production milestone

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2024, 12:10 PM
  • Born in India in 2008, Maruti Dzire has remained a timeless classic in the country's now SUV-dominated automobile landscape.
Dzire
The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has launched in India and it finally gets its own identity with a revamped design. We got to take the 2024 Dzire for a drive around Goa to answer whether it has what it takes to revive a dying segment of compact sedans. 
The Dzire has always looked like an extension of the Swift but that changes now with an all-new seven-slat grille with a chrome strip up front and an updated bumper. The car gets a new set of headlamps with LED DRLs that integrate into the chrome strip. 
The bumper units have been updated all around and the rear end features new Y-shaped LED taillights that come as standard. There is a boot lid spoiler and a shark fin antenna and the boot gets neatly integrated into the C-pillar.
The roofline has been newly shaped and the car rides on new 15-inch 8-spoke alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres. The lower-spec variants get steel wheels.
The cabin remains a familiar place with the dash retaining the same layered design as before. The centre console brings two cupholders and a wireless charger. There is a 12V socket and a USB port for front occupants but the car ends up missing out on a front armrest.
Maruti Suzuki has given the dash a faux wood finish and cream and beige elements. The highlight here is the new nine-inch infotainment display that is complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no HUD and the driver is limited to an analogue cluster with an MID screen in between the gauges. 
Rear occupants receive a decent amount of knee room and headroom although the thigh support could have been improved. Creature comforts include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cupholders, two USB ports. The 2024 Dzire adds an electric sunroof, which is a segment-first feature. 
The cargo space offered in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 372 litres. For comparison, the space offered in the outgoing model is 378 litres.
The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit that makes 80 bhp and 111 Nm of torque. The spirited character of the car has been lost in favour of better efficiency. The new engine is not big on building speed and groans while accelerating. 
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
The prices of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11, 2024, while pre-launch bookings are already underway at a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000. 
The five-speed manual has short throws but feels rubbery while the five-speed AMT gets the job done with very few head jerks. The suspension setup has been noticeably improved with better bump absorbtion and more controlled body rolls. 
The latest, fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks nothing like before and is also a marked departure from the Swift hatchback.
Sedans have come and sedans have faded away. But for one particular model, time has stood still. In fact, no SUV – compact, sub-compact, mid or any other, has been able to dislodge Maruti Suzuki Dzire from its perch. The Dzire received a major update just earlier this year and has now hit the 3 million production milestone. An almost permanent member of India’s top-selling car club, the Maruti Dzire has been impervious of all the changes seen in the Indian automobile market since its birth back in March of 2008.

The Maruti Dzire has munched many, many miles since its initial debut in the country. At the time, it was equipped with a 1.3-litre petrol motor and a 1.3-litre diesel unit sourced from Fiat. There was only a five-speed manual gearbox available but features like stereo system, steering-mounted audio controls and twin airbags were impressive for the times. But what has basically – and always – helped Dzire is a spacious cabin and a relatively big boot, complete with a reliable drive performance.

The first million production milestone for Maruti Dzire came up in April of 2015 while the second million milestone was reached in June of 2019. And despite Covid-affected years since, the sedan has fared strong. “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire," said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Their feedback and support inspire us to continuously improve and innovate, ensuring the Dzire exceeds their expectations."

And expectations indeed were also that the Dzire would shed its seven-year-old third-generation highlights which had begun looking quite dated. After all, the second-generation was brought out in 2012 and the third-gen in 2017. As such, in November of this year, the fourth-generation model was brought out. And if the Dzire was often seen as a Swift with a cargo area, it isn’t any longer.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key highlights

From the first generation to the fourth generation, the Dzire has evolved significantly. At present, it is the better and smarter looking than it has ever been. The feature list is par for the course and it gets the new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine. Its biggest claim to fame, however, would be becoming the first Maruti Suzuki car to score a five-star crash rating in Global NCAP tests.

Watch: Maruti Dzire 2024 review | Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers? Features, drive experience, mileage

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Relevance in the Indian car market

In the past, Dzire has had to fight off spirited challenges from models like Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo. Today, it rivals the likes of Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. But most agree that Dzire is just way too far ahead of other sedans in its segment to really call it a contest.

Instead, the fourth-generation Dzire is perhaps more keen on pushing away a new bunch of sub-compact SUVs which hover around similar price points. The latest Dzire is priced between 6.80 lakh and 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). SUV-like models in this price range include Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti's own Fronx, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST

