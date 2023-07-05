Maruti Suzuki goes aggressive on EV plans, will offer six models by FY 2030-31

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday confirmed that it will drive out as many as six electric vehicles (EVs) in the country by FY 2030-31. At present, the country;s largest car maker only offers vehicles with petrol engines and with CNG technology as an option.

The Indian electric car field of play is dominated almost entirely by Tata Motors but Maruti Suzuki is looking determined to not just challenging this dominace but potentially having a stronger share in it as well. The likes of WagonR electric has been spotted on test runs on several occasions while the EVx concept electric vehicle - showcased at Auto Expo 2023 - has also been undergoing test runs.

Maruti Suzuki has thus far steered clear of EVs while underlining CNG as a more viable technology. But the company has also never really shut its doors on battery-powered model and has maintained that scale and affordability are of importance. The first Maruti Suzuki EV in the country is likely to land at some point in time in 2025.

