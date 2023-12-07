Maruti Suzuki plans to start production of eVX electric SUV in 2024

eVX will come as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric SUV after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year

The SUV will be built at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant from 2024

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the eVX electric SUV in India in India in FY2024-25

The SUV will be built in India for the domestic market as well as for overseas countries too

Despite being a late entrant in the bulging electric car market, Maruti Suzuki promises to impress consumers with the eVX SUV

The EV could get a premium cabin with a large touchscreen display combining infotainment system and instrument cluster

There would be a rotary dial at the centre console of Maruti Suzuki eVX allowing the driver to select different driving modes

The five-seater pure electric SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof ensuring a spacious and airy feeling cabin

The Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV is expected to offer up to 550 km range on a single charge

Powering the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV will be a 60 kWh battery pack, while there will be an AWD with a dual motor setup
