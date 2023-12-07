eVX will come as Maruti Suzuki's first-ever electric SUV after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year
The SUV will be built at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant from 2024
Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the eVX electric SUV in India in India in FY2024-25
The SUV will be built in India for the domestic market as well as for overseas countries too
Despite being a late entrant in the bulging electric car market, Maruti Suzuki promises to impress consumers with the eVX SUV
The EV could get a premium cabin with a large touchscreen display combining infotainment system and instrument cluster
There would be a rotary dial at the centre console of Maruti Suzuki eVX allowing the driver to select different driving modes
The five-seater pure electric SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof ensuring a spacious and airy feeling cabin
The Maruti Suzuki eVX SUV is expected to offer up to 550 km range on a single charge
Powering the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV will be a 60 kWh battery pack, while there will be an AWD with a dual motor setup