Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara first production unit to be produced on 26 August

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle in the Indian market. We saw the e-Vitara back at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The manufacturer will start the production of the e-Vitara on 26 August and soon after that the launch should also happen.

What are the rivals of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will go against the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the MG Windsor EV.

How is the design of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara showcases a contemporary and high-end design, featuring LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), and front fog lamps. As an electric vehicle, it does away with the necessity for a conventional radiator grille. The side profile is highlighted by black cladding and 18-inch aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels. At the back, it displays a black bumper and three-piece LED taillights linked by a glossy black strip.

How is the interior and features of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

The interior of the e-Vitara features a dual-spoke steering wheel along with a dual-screen dashboard configuration. This setup comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional interior elements include rectangular air conditioning vents, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM), semi-leatherette seating, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charging station. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a driver's seat that can be adjusted in 10 ways, and ventilated front seats. Standard safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

What is the battery, range and specs of the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara?

The UK market model indicates battery options with capacities of 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller 49 kWh battery provides a WLTP range of up to 344 km and is equipped with a front-wheel drive configuration that generates 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque.

In contrast, the larger 61 kWh battery is offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The front-wheel drive variant achieves a range of up to 426 km, powered by an electric motor that produces 171 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. The all-wheel drive version enhances power to 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque, with a range of up to 395 km.

Charging durations for the batteries differ: the 49 kWh battery charges from 10 percent to 100 percent in 6.5 hours using a 7 kW AC charger and in 4.5 hours with an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh battery requires approximately nine hours and 5.5 hours, respectively. Additionally, both battery packs can achieve an 80 percent charge in 45 minutes when utilizing a DC fast charger.

