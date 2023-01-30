Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xuv400 Electric Suv Gets Over 10k Bookings. How Long For Delivery?

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV gets over 10k bookings. How long for delivery?

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, launched earlier in January, has opened its innings on a strong note with more than 10,000 bookings received since the reservation window was opened on January 26. In around the five days since, the company informed on Monday, the XUV400 EV has received orders that will now take around seven months to deliver.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 30 Jan 2023, 16:46 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra XUV400 looks largely similar to the XUV300, barring a few updates.

Mahindra XUV400 follows the success stories of newer SUVs from the company like the updated Thar, XUV700, Scorpio-N and the Bolero Neo. It is also the first all-electric SUV from the company. XUV400 was priced at 16 lakh and 19 lakh for its two variants (ex-showroom) for the first 5,000 bookings. These prices are now expected to go north. The company had previously informed it plans to deliver the first 20,000 units within a year, subject to supply chain viability.

XUV400 - Specs and priceBattery sizeMIDC rangeCharger OptionPrice
XUV400 EC34.5 kWh375 kms3.3 kW 15.99 lakh
   7.2 kW 16.49 lakh
XUV400 EL39.4 kWh456 kms7.2 kW 18.99 lakh

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The Mahindra XUV400 takes a clear and unequivocal aim at the Tata Nexon EV which has thus far had a free run. It is offered in two variants and five colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper. As outlined in the table above, Mahindra XUV400 gets two battery options and has a claimed range of 456 kms.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

The more affordable Mahindra XUV400 has a 34.5 kWh with a claimed range of around 375 kms. It can be charged using either a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW charger. The top-end EL has a 39.4 kWh battery pack and comes with a 7.2 kW charger support. Mahindra also says that the XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds with a maximum speed of 150 kmph.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2023, 16:43 PM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Mahindra
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS