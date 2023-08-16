Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept breaks cover. Key things to know

Mahindra at an event in South Africa has uncovered the much-awaited Thar.e electric SUV concept that comes previewing a five-door electric iteration of the true-blue off-roader . Slated to go on sale in 2025, this would be a major product from the homegrown auto manufacturer when it launches. Upon launch, the Mahindra Thar.e concept-derived electric SUV will be a key part of the automaker's Born Electric product lineup, which is slated to induct several other models as well, as previewed earlier through some exciting electric concept cars.

Despite Mahindra having the first-mover advantage in the Indian electric car market, the automaker has lost the edge over the years. However, with the renewed and growing focus on electric vehicles, Mahindra is again setting its eye on the segment. This time, the automaker is readying a wide range of products for its Born Electric range. Previously, the company unveiled several EV concepts that would be transformed into production-spec models in a few years. The latest one in that list comes as the Thar.e SUV, which previews an all-electric iteration of the much popular Mahindra Thar.

Here are the key facts we know about the Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept.

Mahindra Thar.e concept: Design

Mahindra Thar.e concept comes carrying a boxy design that grabs attention at the very first glance. The EV concept features a rugged and aggressive look visible from every angle, which is in sync with the typical true blue off-roader character the SUV possesses. The concept car gets a flat face with a unique motif on LED headlamps. It sports a chunky skid plate at the front, while the higher ground clearance too is visible.

Moving to the side profile, the SUV bears a sculpted appearance thanks to the sharp creases, bulging wheel housings, thick black cladding, and large wheels wrapped with meaty offroad-spec tyres. Instead of a three-door layout visible in the internal combustion engine-powered Thar, the EV concept gets a five-door layout. The rear profile of the SUV features a spare wheel mounted at the centre of the tailgate. The squarish LED taillights and skid plate are other design elements visible at the back of the SUV.

Mahindra has not revealed anything about the interior of the Thar.e, but said that it would come incorporating 50 per cent recycled PET and recyclable uncoated plastics.

Mahindra Thar.e concept: Platform and dimension

The Mahindra Thar.e concept is underpinned by an INGLO-P1 EV architecture. While the current Thar is based on a ladder on frame chassis, the EV will be based on the skateboard architecture. Mahindra claims that this platform has been developed for better range through expanded battery capacity and lower body weight of the vehicle. The concept comes with a wheelbase ranging between 2,776 mm and 2,976 mm. Also, with around 300 mm of ground clearance, the electric SUV promises to be capable of tackling rough roads without any hassle.

Mahindra Thar.e concept: Specification

Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV concept's battery and electric powertrain details are yet to be disclosed. Expect it to carry a 60 kWh battery pack, which would channel power to dual motors fitted to each axle powering all four wheels. It is expected to come featuring a 4X4 drivetrain.

