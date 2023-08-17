Here's when Mahindra will launch XUV.e8, BE.05 & BE.07 upcoming electric SUVs in India

Mahindra dropped its future product roadmap on August 15, 2023, revealing two new concepts as well as plans for future products
The Indian auto giant plans to go big on electric SUVs in the latter part of the decade with its new XUV and BE range of offerings
Unveiling its future roadmap, Mahindra has shared the launch timelines for its upcoming electric SUVs
Mahindra will kickstart its electric SUV onslaught with the XUV.e8 in December 2024. An electric equivalent of the XUV700, the XUV.e8 will be based on the new INGLO skateboard platform
Up next will be the XUV.e9, a coupe version of the XUV.e8. Both electric SUVs will be identical and will share several components with the XUV700. The XUV.e9 will be a 5-seater unlike the XUV.e8 that’ll get 7 seats
Mahindra will then bring its Born Electric (BE) range of SUVs to the market starting with the BE.05 that’ll arrive by October 2025
A larger BE.07 is also on the cards that’ll arrive by April 2026 and will share its architecture with the BE.05, albeit packing more luxury than the former
Mahindra has announced plans to electrify its existing range including Scorpio and Bolero SUVs in the future
The Mahindra Thar.e concept was unveiled as well, electrifying the popular off-roader