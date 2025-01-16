Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 test drives begin

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are now available for test drives for consumers that are interested or they want to take a look at Mahindra's new born electric vehicles. Mahindra will also be showcasing both, the XEV 9e and the BE 6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

In the first phase, the manufacturer will be offering test drives in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai from January 14th, 2025. In the second phase, the test drives will be offered in 15 more cities including Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and other similar cities beginning from January 24th, 2025. Lastly, in the third phase, all other cities will be able to test drive the SUVs from February 7th, 2025.

What are the prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

As of now, the prices of the base variant and the top-end variants of the both electric SUVs have been unveiled. The BE 6 will start at ₹18.90 lakh and will go up to ₹26.90 lakh whereas the XEV 9e will start at ₹21.90 lakh and go up to ₹30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory. There is a possibility that the prices of the rest of the variants will be unveiled at the expo.

What are the battery packs on offer with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra will provide the BE 6 and XEV 9e models with battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. These battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in a mere 20 minutes.

What is the claimed range of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, the XEV 9e is reported to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

What is the power and torque output of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

The compact battery pack is designed to deliver a maximum power output of 230 bhp in both vehicle models, while the larger battery pack will generate 285 bhp. The torque remains consistent at 380 Nm. Currently, Mahindra will offer the electric SUVs exclusively in a rear-wheel drive configuration. Three driving modes will be available: Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.

