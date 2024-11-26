Mahindra XEV 9e makes debut, challenges luxury SUVs

Nov 26, 2024

The Mahindra XEV 9e gets a sloping roof making the XEV 9e a coupe-styled SUV

Mahindra has priced the XEV 9e at 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant

The XEV 9e boasts a boot space of 663 litres and the seats can be folded to expand the capacity

There's also a frunk which features a 150-litre size. The XEV 9e is built to compete with much bigger rivals in the market

At the rear of the SUV is the XEV 9e badging with spaced out lettering and an LED connected tail lamp

The DRLs at front are also LEDs and the headlamp also houses mini-LED projector setups inside

The overall length of the car is 4,790 mm, the width is 1,905 mm and its stands at 1,690 mm in height

There are 19-inch alloy wheels on offer with aero covers. These can be upgraded to a 20-inch size as well

On the inside, the premium car gets an illuminated steering wheel and a 12.3-inch triple screen setup for the instrument cluster, infotainment and the entertainment of the passenger as well 
