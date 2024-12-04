Mahindra XEV 7e, electric iteration of XUV700 SUV, trademarked in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra XEV 7e is the next big launch from the homegrown auto giant. The SUV specialist has already trademarked the Mahindra XEV 7e nomenclature in India, which indicates the OEM would introduce the SUV sometime in the near future. With the Bharat Mobility Expo slated to take place in January 2025, the Mahindra XEV 7e could be showcased there. Essentially, it will come as the EV version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV. Also, it will share a host of key components with the Mahindra XEV 9e, which was launched in India just a few days ago alongside the Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV.
Information from the Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, reveals that Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited filed for the patent on August 27 this year.
The Mahindra XEV 7e would come with a less radical design compared to its bigger sibling XEV 9e, which was launched a few days back. The new XEV 7e will feature a styling that comes with design influence from the XUV700. There would be similarities in terms of the edgy headlamps and taillights. However, the EV would come with distinctive styling elements, including an all-LED lighting setup.
There would be vertically stacked triangular LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps and LED taillights. The sleek LED daytime running lights will run through the width of the front profile. Other design elements would include a closed panel grille, new skid plates, contrast-coloured ORVMs, LED light bars, flush-fitting door handles, and a set of new dual-tone aero alloy wheels.
The upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e would come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a triple-screen setup similar to the XEV 9e, a dual-tone two-spoke steering wheel, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), powered front seats with memory function, powered tailgate, drive modes, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Expect the XEV 7e to share a host of features and interior layouts with the XEV 9e.
Mahindra is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the XEV 7e electric SUV. Expect it to be based on the same INGLO EV platform that underpins the XEV 9e and BE 6e. Just like these two electric SUVs, the XEV 7e would come available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which will be paired with a single or dual electric motor setup. The latter would get AWD configuration.
