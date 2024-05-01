Mahindra XUV 3X0 launched: Everything you should know about it

Mahindra has launched the XUV 3X0 in the Indian market.
The XUV 3X0 is a heavy facelift of the XUV300 which has now been discontinued.
It will be sold in nine variants and eight colour options.
There are three engine options to choose from. There is a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine.
The boot size has been increased now to 364 litres.
Some of the first in segment features that the XUV 3XO comes with are SkyroofTM, Dual Zone Climate Control, 65 W USB-C charging, Electronic Parking brake with Auto Hold and 3 Smart Steering Modes
There is also Level 2 ADAS on offer.
The 3X0 is equipped with twin 26.03 cm screens. There is one for touchscreen infotainment system and one for the instrument cluster.
The XUV 3X0 also comes with the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment.