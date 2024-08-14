Mahindra XUV700 turns 3 tomorrow: What makes it successful

HT Auto
The Mahindra XUV700 has been a success by all means. It has become a bestseller for the company and it's been collecting the awards so far, almost all
...
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the company and the model recently hit two lakh production milestone.
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 has been a runaway hit for the company and the model recently hit two lakh production milestone.

Mahindra is on a fast-track to becoming the SUV king in India. They have been aggressive in their lineup of new models that include the Thar and XUV700, which are the two most notable cars one of their kind that the company has introduced and have quickly become a part of the national fabric.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a success by all means. It has become a bestseller for the company and it's been collecting the awards so far, almost all of them including the top "2022 Indian Car of the Year."

Recently Mahindra & Mahindra announced the surpassing of two lakh unit production mark of the XUV700. Interestingly, the Mahindra XUV700 achieved the milestone in just 33 months from its launch in August 2021. The question is, how did the vehicle achieve such success?

1

Solid build quality

One of the dominant factors that makes the Mahindra XUV700 a hot cake among the potential customers is its stress on safety. With its gigantic size, the vehicle has been subjected to vigorous testing and received very good remarks. It got a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection, which made it one of the best in its group. To add to that, the XUV700 was honoured with the Indian government's 'Safer Choice Award' last year in 2022.

The Mahindra XUV700 is loaded with a lot of safety items like airbags, electronic stability control, and advanced driver assistance systems, which make the car the first safeguard of the drivers and passengers.

2

Road presence

The XUV700 certainly makes a bold statement of size in general. At 4,695mm, 1,890mm, and 1,755mm, this car's length, width, and height command a formidable presence. The wheelbase stands at 2,750mm, while ground clearance is at 200mm-low enough to give a street-side presence. The exterior styling too is sensibly contemporary, with sporty elements.

3

Feature loaded

The XUV700 brings along a host of technological features. At the time of its launch, the vehicle came with various advanced amenities, including voice assistant integration, driver assistance systems, and a dual-screen setup.

Subsequent updates to this model have enhanced the vehicle's technological capability with new connectivity and convenience features. These are delivered via over-the-air updates, which give the impression of keeping a vehicle current with changing consumer expectations.

4

Value for money

The XUV700 is positioned by Mahindra as a vehicle that offers all the facilities found in a luxury car but at a more attainable price. In higher trims, there are feature additions that already come with the standard luxuries: leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and exterior mirrors with memory. The SUV also provides dual-zone climate control to enhance comfort.

It starts at a price of 15.85 lakh, going all the way up to 29.99 lakh for the top-end variant. The XUV700 offers its customer a wide range of options. Looking at the equipment and features on offer, the vehicle seems to be fighting it out higher up the market segment than what its price point would have you believe.

5

One for everyone

The Mahindra XUV700 is offered with various powertrains that could suit many consumer preferences or driving conditions. For the XUV700, Mahindra followed the strategy of multiple choices for both petrol and diesel engines.

The petrol derivative comes with a 2.0-litre mill, pumping out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. This mill comes with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission on offer.

For all diesel lovers, Mahindra has prepared the same engine with two states of tune. So, the lower-spec MX gets 152 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, while the higher-spec AX variants are fitted with 182 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. 

Both diesel options are available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. And to really get sideways off-road, the top-tier AX7 variants can be specified with an all-wheel-drive system.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM IST

