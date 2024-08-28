Mahindra BE.05 spied again: And this is how it looks from inside

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce a lineup of all-electric vehicles, few by converting existing ICE models while few under its newly launched EV-only sub-brand, BE. While Mahindra’s next set of EVs will be based on the XUV700 in the form of XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, the company intends to launch a slew of born EV range starting with the BE.05. Unlike the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, which are derivatives of the XUV700, the BE.05 is an entirely new creation, designed from the ground up.

Other than the BE.05, Mahindra has lined up several other electric vehicles for India, which include the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9-either of these shares thei

After several spy shots showing the exterior of the Mahindra BE.05, a new set of images have shown what the interior would look like. A video recently leaked online shows the cabin of the BE.05 showing a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated 'BE' logo at the centre.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 Km 450 Km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV900 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Bolero 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads, will launch next year

The Mahindra BE.05 will feature a two-spoke design wheel with a quirky hexagonal shape that includes a backlight BE logo and controls on either side for the likely infotainment system operation and digital instrument cluster operation. The screens for the systems are likely to be integrated into one piece, showcasing a new user interface for EVs.

Other than the BE.05, Mahindra has lined up several other electric vehicles for India, which include the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9-either of these shares their underpinnings with the XUV700. For now, the production-spec BE.05 will hit the market in the second half of 2025-its launch timeline remains undecided.

The Mahindra BE.05 will feature a two-spoke design wheel with a quirky hexagonal shape that includes a backlight BE logo and controls on either side for the likely infotainment system operation and digital instrument cluster operation

Mahindra BE.05: Features and Dimensions

The Mahindra BE.05 would also come with a twin-screen integrated setup inside, where one would serve infotainment and the other as the driver's display. Other interior expected features include the fabric door handles, a big insert on the centre console, and electrically adjustable front seats with extra comfort. The production car is also likely to carry forward the same dimensions as the concept-4,370mm length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,635mm height.

Mahindra BE.05: Exterior

The Mahindra BE.05 has been spied in a couple of different design specs so far, probably indicative of the entry-level and the premium models aimed at different price brackets. Latest spy shots specify that the top-end iteration of the SUV will feature LED signatures. Up front, large C-shaped LED DRLs take up a fair part of the vertical real estate, thus rendering the BE.05 a bold and modern appeal.

Mahindra BE.05 will have a coupe-like silhouette. It will be launched next year in the Indian market. (Facebook/PoNsam ChaRles)

The aggressiveness in the design is continued at the rear with its shaped C signature in LEDs forming the twin enclosures to the right and left of the badge, further underlining the car's assertive attitude. The sporty feeling throughout the whole design is already exaggerated with a twin roof spoiler.

Also Read : From Creta EV to Harrier EV: Here are expected EVs to launch before March 2025

Mahindra BE.05: Powertrain

The Mahindra BE.05 is expected to come with a 60kWh battery pack, good for an estimated approximate range of 450 km through a single charge. Based on the automaker's INGLO platform specific to EVs, the BE.05 will likely default to two-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available on higher spec variants.

First Published Date: