Lotus Emeya 900 shatters lap time record at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit

British automaker Lotus has announced that the Emeya has established a new electric vehicle lap record at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit. The all-electric hyper-GT completed the 5.5 km circuit in 2:20.317, surpassing the fastest publicly reported EV lap time at the venue by more than seven seconds.

The Sepang International Circuit is known for its combination of long, high-speed straights and a technical mix of fast and slow corners. The record-breaking lap was achieved by the Lotus Emeya R+, now known as the Emeya 900, and was driven by GT racing champion Daniel Lu. The achievement underscores Lotus’ commitment to preserving its performance DNA and racing legacy while adopting electric power.

Lotus Emeya 900: Specs

The Lotus Emeya 900 is equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack, sending power to two electric motors: a front-axle-mounted motor and a rear-axle-mounted motor. It produces a combined peak power output of approximately 918 bhp and 985 Nm of torque, paired with a two-speed automatic transmission which drives all four wheels. Additionally, the electric range of the Lotus Emeya ranges between 480 km and 500 km on a single charge. Lastly, the Lotus Emeya 900 boasts a top speed of 259 kmph.

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Lotus Emeya 900: Design

A major aspect of the Lotus Emeya’s design is its aerodynamic ‘porosity’ concept, which allows air to flow through, beneath, over, and around the vehicle to enhance efficiency and stability. First introduced on the all-electric Lotus Evija hypercar and later carried forward to the Emira, the aerodynamic philosophy has been further refined for the Emeya, contributing to its performance at Sepang.

"At Lotus, the track has always been the ultimate proving ground. Setting the fastest EV lap at Sepang reflects the dedication of our engineering team and our commitment to delivering exceptional driver engagement, precision and performance. For us, this achievement isn't just about speed; it's proof that our electric vehicles embody the same dynamic principles that have defined Lotus for generations," said Chong Yok Meng, Senior Director- Chassis and Vehicle Dynamics, Lotus.

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