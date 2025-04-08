Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle gets an update, promises up to 250 km range

Komaki Electric has launched an updated range of Range electric motorcycles. The updated Komaki Ranger cruiser motorcycle is available in two variants Ranger - Base Model and Range - Fully Loaded, which come available at ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The motorcycle can be booked from the company's official website or at the dealerships. The two-wheeler manufacturer claims the new Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle will offer a range of up to 250 kilometres on a single charge.

The EV manufacturer claims the new range of Komaki Ranger electric motorcycle comes powered by the next generation LiFePO battery pack, which promises a more durable and long-lasting ride. The EV manufacturer also claims that the motorcycle comes with more comfort for the rider. It comes with a transparent front windscreen and a 7.0-inch TFT display at the instrument cluster. Among the changes made to the updated motorcycle are a revamped seat, an additional 50-litre of storage, an additional LED headlamp and dual sound pipes with flame effect. The electric motorcycle is capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph. Also, it takes about four hours to be charged fully.

Komaki Electric is offering a three-year or 30,000 kilometres warranty for the Ranger electric motorcycle. The warranty is available on the battery, motor and controller. Additionally, there is a one-year warranty on the charger.

Speaking on the launch, Gunjan Malhotra, co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said that the company is aiming to penetrate deeper into the market with the launch of the updated iteration of the Komaki Range model. “Delivering unparalleled power, sophistication, and eco-friendly performance in one breathtaking package, it can be considered one of the biggest launches of 2025. The model has been designed with the purpose of enabling long-distance cruising in electric vehicles that is sure to ace the game in the sector," she added.

