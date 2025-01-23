The MG M9 is a luxury electric MPV with 500 km range and 90 kWh battery 

The MG M9 broke cover at the Auto Expo 2025 and will be sold in India via MG Select stores
It wears 19-inch alloys and has vertical LED taillights connected with an LED lightbar
It offers an expansive boot space which can be increased with third row seats folded flat
The M9 is a typical 3-row MPV with automatic sliding doors and a dual-pane sunroof
The front row features a minimalist dashboard and gets electrically adjustable seats
The second row features ottoman seats with touch controls for heating, massage, and more
The M9 brings two displays and a floating armrest with a wireless charger
The driver gets a 7-inch digital cluster and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel
There is a 12.3-inch floating display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto