The MG M9 is a luxury electric MPV with 500 km range and 90 kWh battery 

Published Jan 23, 2025

The MG M9 broke cover at the Auto Expo 2025 and will be sold in India via MG Select stores

It wears 19-inch alloys and has vertical LED taillights connected with an LED lightbar

It offers an expansive boot space which can be increased with third row seats folded flat

The M9 is a typical 3-row MPV with automatic sliding doors and a dual-pane sunroof

The front row features a minimalist dashboard and gets electrically adjustable seats

The second row features ottoman seats with touch controls for heating, massage, and more

The M9 brings two displays and a floating armrest with a wireless charger

The driver gets a 7-inch digital cluster and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel

There is a 12.3-inch floating display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 
