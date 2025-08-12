Kia Syros EV spotted. What to expect

Kia Syros EV is one of the upcoming electric cars among the most expected ones in India. The carmaker is currently working on the Syros EV, and a test mule with a complete camouflage wrap has been spotted for the very first time. The Kia test mule was spotted plugged in at an electric vehicle charging station. However, despite the camouflage wrap, the Kia Syros EV's key elements can be figured out.

The Kia Syros EV's upright stance and boxy proportions are evident from the prototype despite the heavy camouflage. Expect the electric car to come with a design identical to the standard Kia Syros. This could come in line with what Kia has done with the Carens Clavis EV, which sports an identical design to the Kia Carens Clavis.

Some of the design elements of the upcoming Kia Syros EV would include squared off wheel arches, short overhangs and a tall glasshouse. Adding the distinctiveness to the electric SUV will be unique aero-styled wheels with Kia branding, which suggests a focus on efficiency. It will come with vertically stacked headlamps, positioned on the edges of the bumper, while the vertical taillight clusters flank the tailgate. Also, it gets a flat roofline, an upright tailgate. Notably, the charging port is mounted on the front left fender, not at the front like the Carens Clavis EV.

With its global debut expected in the coming months, the Kia Syros EV is expected to be positioned below the Carens Clavis EV in the brand's India lineup. The technical details of the EV remain undisclosed, but expect it to be available with multiple battery pack options. Expect the top-spec Syros EV to come promising 300–400 kilometres of range per charge. Kia Syros is already gaining traction in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The electric iteration of the EV would further bolster Kia's sales.

