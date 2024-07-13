Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia EV6 e-SUV recalled in India over damaged charging unit, 1,138 units affected

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM
The voluntary recall affects 1,138 units of the Kia EV6 manufactured between 2022 and 2024 and is part of a larger global recall issued by the company
...
The Kia EV6 has been recalled over an issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery when damaged

Kia India has issued a voluntary recall for the EV6 electric SUV in the country. The recall affects 1,138 units of the EV manufactured between March 3, 2022, and April 14, 2023. Kia said that the recall was prompted due to an error in the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), which may have affected the performance of the 12-volt auxiliary battery on the car.

Kia EV6 Recalled in India

The India recall is part of a global recall issued by the company earlier this year in several markets. The Kia EV6 arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The issue is related to the ICCU, which enables the car’s charging. Any damage to the device will stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery, which can then discharge altogether while driving and progressively reduce motive power. This will result in a total loss of driving power.

Also Read : Kia Seltos hybrid expected to enter market by 2025. Here's what to expect

The Kia EV6 is the brand's flagship luxury EV and arrives in India as a fully built unit

Kia said that it is proactively updating the software of the integrated charging control unit on the affected EV6 models to ensure a seamless ownership experience. The company did not specify if there were issues reported by customers about the auxiliary battery being completely discharged.

Kia India further said that it has informed the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall and will reach out to the affected customers directly. Customers can also get in touch with their respective Kia dealerships to schedule an appointment for the software update.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Recall for faulty ICCU

Hyundai India issued a similar recall for the Ioniq 5 in June this year affecting 1,744 units. The call also raised potential issues with the ICCU and involved vehicles manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024. While the EV6 is a full import, the Ioniq 5 is locally assembled in the country.

Also Read : Game Boy hacks hit Hyundai, Kia! Ioniq 5, EV6 at risk. Here's how it works

Also Watch: Kia EV6: Track Test Review

Hyundai & Kia Global Recall

The recall affects cars from Hyundai and Kia globally facing the same ICCU issue. The voluntary recall issued by both automakers saw over 147,000 cars affected in the US. This included 48,232 of the Kia EV6 and 98,878 units of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both models affected by the recall were manufactured between 2022 and 2024.

First Published Date: 13 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
TAGS: EV6 Ioniq 5 21 Kia EV6 Kia EV6 Kia India Kia cars Vehicle Recall Kia Electric electric cars
