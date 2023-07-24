Hyundai Exter to Kia Seltos: 10 most affordable SUVs with sunroof

Published Jul 24, 2023

Hyundai Exter is the most affordable SUV one can buy with sunroof. Variants start from 8 lakh

Tata Nexon SUV is the second most affordable SUV one can buy with prices starting from 10 lakh

Mahindra's sub-compact SUV XUV300 too offers sunroof for as less as 10 lakh

Nexon-rival Kia Sonet offers sunroof feature at a starting price of 10.49 lakh

Hyundai Venue variants with  sunroof features comes at a starting price of 10.93 lakh

Maruti Brezza is the most expensive sub-compact SUV which offers sunroof from 11.05 lakh

Kia has updated the new Seltos with panoramic sunroof, starting from 13.50 lakh

Seltos now joins Hyundai Creta, the first compact SUV to offer panoramic sunroof from 13.96 lakh

MG Astor SUV is offered with panoramic sunroof at a starting price of 14.21 lakh

Maruti Grand Vitara is the most expensive among these to offer sunroof from 15.57 lakh
