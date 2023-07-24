Hyundai Exter to Kia Seltos: 10 most affordable SUVs with sunroof

Hyundai Exter is the most affordable SUV one can buy with sunroof. Variants start from ₹8 lakh
Tata Nexon SUV is the second most affordable SUV one can buy with prices starting from ₹10 lakh
Mahindra's sub-compact SUV XUV300 too offers sunroof for as less as ₹10 lakh
Nexon-rival Kia Sonet offers sunroof feature at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh
Hyundai Venue variants with sunroof features comes at a starting price of ₹10.93 lakh
Maruti Brezza is the most expensive sub-compact SUV which offers sunroof from ₹11.05 lakh
Kia has updated the new Seltos with panoramic sunroof, starting from ₹13.50 lakh
Seltos now joins Hyundai Creta, the first compact SUV to offer panoramic sunroof from ₹13.96 lakh
MG Astor SUV is offered with panoramic sunroof at a starting price of ₹14.21 lakh
Maruti Grand Vitara is the most expensive among these to offer sunroof from ₹15.57 lakh