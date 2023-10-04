Kia to announce its future EV vision, display new concept EVs on October 12

South Korean automaker Kia will observe ‘Kia EV Day’ on October 12 in Yeoju, Korea, where it will shed light on its future EV roadmap and display its entire EV lineup including two new concept EVs. During the event, the company will announce its global vision and strategy for battery-powered vehicles. The move is in line with the OEM's vision to become a key player in sustainable mobility.

The event is set to become an annual tradition for the company, starting this year, wherein it will encourage stakeholders to discuss about sustainable mobility and future growth plans. At the event, Kia will showcase its new electric models, concepts, and technologies.

The event in mid-October will see the company displaying its entire EV lineup, including the Kia EV5, EV6 GT and EV9. The EV5 was launched at the Chengdu Motor Show in August this year, and during the event, attendees will be given a detailed specification of the electric model. Kia will also introduce two new concept EVs.

Kia introduced the EV5 in production model in China last month, which comes as an all-electric alternative to the Kia Sportage. The compact electric SUV is slated to launch in China later this year before being introduced to other markets.

The EV6 GT debuted last year in August and the brand claims it to be the most powerful Kia production vehicle ever. With 800V multi-charging architecture, the Kia EV6 GT is ultra-fast DC charging enabled, implying that it can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in under 18 minutes.

The event will also see keynote speakers taking the stage to shed light upon topics significant to Kia's transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider. Subjects will include the brand's comprehensive EV strategy, its 'Opposites United' design philosophy, updates on innovative customer experience strategies, and new product insights.

